More on Covanta Q3 sales

Covanta (CVA -6.4% ) reports Q3 sales increase 6.3% Y/Y to $456M due to growth in waste & service and energy segment sales

Sales by segment: Waste & service: $332M (+8.5%); Energy: $81M (+1.3%); recycled metals and other sales was stagnant at $23M and $20M respectively.

EBITDA margin declines 50bps to 26.8%; operating margin increases marginally by 45bps to 11.2%

EfW Waste is +8.5% to 5.1 tons; energy sales is up 6.7% to 1.6M MWh

The company ended the quarter with free cash flow of $85M, +25% and cash balance of $51M

Reaffirms 2018 outlook with adjusted EBITDA between $425M-$455M; Free Cash Flow of ~$70M-$100M

