IMF board approves expanded $56.3B loan for Argentina

The International Monetary Fund board approves an expanded $56.3B loan for Argentina, making $5.7B immediately available to help shore up the nation's troubled economy.

Under the new deal, Argentina will get about $36.2B through the rest of the year, $19B more than the original pact negotiated in June, Bloomberg reports. The country received $15B in June. The rest of the funds are scheduled for 2020 and 2021.

The Argentinian peso is down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar, trading at 36.89 to the dollar, and has weakened 52% against the greenback in the past year. At its strongest in the past year, the peso traded at 17.1789 per dollar.

ETFs: ARGT

