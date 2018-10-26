NBC cancels Megyn Kelly morning hour

NBC News (CMCSA -0.9% ) has confirmed that Megyn Kelly is "not returning" to her morning show, in continuing fallout from her comments about blackface earlier in the week.

"Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other Today co-anchors," a spokesperson says.

Her ultimate fate with the network is still up in the air, but at the moment she doesn't have a scheduled program (a Sunday evening magazine show was shut down previously) and various reports have Kelly and the network fighting over her $69M contract.

