Oppenheimer Holdings +2.7% as Q3 revenue beats estimate

Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) gains 2.7% after Q3 revenue of $237.8M beat consensus by $13M.

Q3 EPS of 36 cents per diluted share was hurt by losses of $6.0M related to sales of auction rate securities and compensation and related expenses of $3.2M related to its stock appreciation rights program.

Q3 total revenue rose 5.1% to $237.8M Y/Y.

Q3 commission revenue of $79.7M rose 2.6% from a year ago on higher transaction-based revenue in the institutional equities business, partly offset by lower transaction-based revenue in the retail business.

Q3 investment banking revenue increased 18% to $28.3M.

Q3 advisory fees of $78.2M rose 18 from $23.9M Y/Y on higher equity underwriting fees and higher M&A advisory fees.

Private Client client assets under administration $86.9B at Sept. 30, 2018 was flat from Dec. 31, 2017.

Asset Management AUM increased 8.8% to $29.6B at Sept. 30, 2018 compared with $27.2B a year ago.

Previously: Oppenheimer Holdings misses by $0.23, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)