FBI probe of Tesla intensifies

Shares of Tesla (TSLA +1.6% ) are in reverse after The Wall Street Journal reports that FBI agents are probing the company over potential misstatements on Model 3 production information.

Sources indicate that the agents are probing the company over statements going back as far as the early part of 2017.

Tesla disclosed last month that the DOJ was asking for information.

Reporting by the WSJ indicates that former Tesla employees have been contacted in the case.

Update from Tesla: "We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process, and there have been no additional document requests about this from the Department of Justice for months."