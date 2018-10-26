Reuters: Airbus poised to name outsider to replace Wilhelm as CFO

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) is close to naming an outsider to replace CFO Harald Wilhelm, after the board moves to overhaul top management in response to the corruption probe that sparked his resignation in May, Reuters reports.

Although Airbus abolished a system of German-French political balance among its top management some years ago, the board will nominate a new German CFO from outside the group in coming weeks, reflecting a desire to still balance execs from the two countries, according to the report.

Wilhelm’s departure is said to be the most striking evidence yet of a board-driven clearout designed to help Airbus win more lenient judicial settlements by presenting a completely fresh face to anti-fraud agencies.