First Data gets $6B credit facility

First Data (FDC -2.7% ) enters a new $6B credit facility bearing a rate of LIBOR + 150 basis points and maturing in October 2023.

Comprised of revolving credit facility of $1.25B and term loan A facility of $4.75B

Proceeds were partly used to refinance its existing revolving credit facility maturing June 2020 and its existing term loans due June 2020.

Remainder of facility will be drawn later to refinance other existing debt.

Anticipates interest cost savings of about $90M in 2019.

