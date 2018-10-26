Twitch gets karaoke, better moderation tools

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Twitch is bringing karaoke and better moderation tools to its live-streaming platform.

Twitch is partnering with Harmonix (developer of Rock Band) on karaoke game Twitch Sings, which will let viewers request songs through chat, cheer to turn on stage light shows, or challenge streamers by hiding lyrics or asking them to sing in a particular style.

Twitch Sings will likely go into private beta later this year with a release date TBD.



Other features coming later this year or in early 2019 include new featured sections to promote smaller steamers, cumulative VIP badges that will give subscribers the chance to take a break from the platform without losing the badge, and moderation tools that will provide more pertinent user information like timeout bans