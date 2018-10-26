Deal puts California net neutrality on hold

A deal will pause a lawsuit challenging California's toughest-in-the-nation net neutrality law, as well as enforcement of the law itself, while FCC challenges get sorted out, Multichannel News reports.

Federal courts are deliberating over the challenges to the FCC's deregulation order; a decision in the D.C. circuit isn't expected until sometime next year.

The hope is that in the meantime Congress can come together on legislation clarifying the federal government's approach to regulations.

