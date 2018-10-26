Arch Mortgage Insurance dac completes capital relief transaction

Arch Mortgage Insurance dac completes a capital relief transaction of a €3B subset of a residential mortgage loan portfolio of ING DiBa AG.

The deal represents the first of its kind in the European mortgage market, representing a new too for financial institutions to help manage their regulatory capital, Arch says.

Arch Mortgage Insurance dac is Dublin-based unit of Arch Capital Group (ACGL -0.1% ) that provides credit risk management and capital optimization solutions to clients throughout Europe. ING DiBa AG is a unit of ING Bank NV (NYSE:ING) .

