Takeda offers to divest Shire IBD candidate to satisfy European regulators on merger

Aimed at satisfying European Commission (EC) concerns about the potential overlap in the inflammatory disease space, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (OTCPK:TKPHF) has proposed divesting Shire plc's (SHPG -0.4% ) Phase 3-stage SHP647 and related assets in order to keep the review of the proposed merger moving forward.

Takeda currently markets Entyvio (vedolizumab) for Crohn's and ulcerative colitis and remains committed to the product considering its importance to its GI portfolio. It is approved for sale in more than 60 countries.

It adds that there are no other discussions with the EC about marketed or pipeline products.