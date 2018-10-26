First Solar, -8% today, upgraded on valuation at JMP Securities

First Solar (FSLR -8.7% ) plunges to a 52-week low following yesterday's Q3 earnings report, in which the company cut full-year guidance for revenue by $200M to $2.3B-$2.4B and for EPS to $1.40-$1.60 from $1.50-$1.90, partly due to the timing of project sales but mostly because of weaker than expected solar panel sales.

But JMP Securities analyst Joseph Osha thinks today's drubbing and the stock's 35% decline since the end of May makes FSLR more attractive, so he upgrades shares to Market Perform from Underperform.

Osha says FSLR continues to execute well and likely will respond well in the near term from declining prices, and the company leads the industry with $2.3B in net cash.

FSLR remains on track to achieve manufacturing volume crossover between Series 6 and Series 4 exiting 2018, and Osha says he sees no reason to change his previous Series 6 manufacturing assumptions for 2019-20.