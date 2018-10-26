Dosing underway in mid-stage study of Kadmon's KD025 in cGVHD; shares up 17%

Kadmon Holdings (KDMN +16.5% ) is up on almost triple normal volume on the heels of its announcement that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 2 clinical trial, ROCKstar, evaluating KD025 in adult patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) who have received at least two prior lines of systemic treatment, a Breakthrough Therapy indication.

The primary endpoint of the 126-subject, open-label study is overall response rate (ORR) at month 12. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is September 2020.

Small molecule KD025 inhibits an pro-inflammatory enzyme called rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2). Inhibiting the enzyme down-regulates the ability of the immune system's T cells to secrete IL-21 and IL-17, thereby dampening the immune response.

