CNBC: New Fox the leader to buy back RSNs from Disney (at a discount)

In an odd turn, "New Fox" (FOX -0.3% , FOXA -0.6% ) is the front-runner to buy the regional sports networks that Disney (DIS -0.9% ) will have up for sale -- after it buys them from Fox as part of a $71.3B asset deal, CNBC reports.

Disney will need to divest the networks to get the deal done, and the Fox company that would remain after selling its entertainment assets to Disney is the most serious buyer, according to the report.

That could mean Rupert Murdoch making out like gangbusters, saving billions of dollars on the 22 RSNs (and even simpler for him if the networks never even legally change hands, as the larger deal resolves).

The turn of events (and Murdoch's score) is surely attributable to Comcast's (CMCSA -1.9% ) presence in the Fox bidding, driving up costs for the package of assets that initially included the networks.

The RSNs would make a particularly clean fit with New Fox's emphasis on news and live sports rather than scripted entertainment.