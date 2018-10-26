FASB adds SOFR to list of approved rates for hedge accounting

The Financial Accounting Standards Board adds the Secured Overnight Financing Rate--or SOFR--to its list of approved U.S. benchmark interest rates for hedge accounting.

FASB, which establishes financial accounting and reporting standards, issued today an accounting standard update on Derivatives and Hedging, which provides guidance on risks associated with financial assets or liabilities that are allowed to be hedged.

After the scandal over LIBOR manipulation by some traders, global regulators are working to move away from the London interbank offer rate.

The update adds the Overnight Index Swap rate based on SOFR as a U.S. benchmark interest rate to facilitate the LIBOR to SOFR transition. FASB says the update also provides sufficient lead time for companies to prepare for changes to interest rate risk hedging strategies.

