Spirit AeroSystems’ proposed Asco purchase hits European regulatory snag

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +0.5% ) says it is withdrawing its planned $650M purchase of Belgium-based aerospace supplier Asco Industries from the European Commission while it tries to address the regulator's concerns.

SPR says the European Commission “identified issues that it requires to be addressed regarding the transaction,” without specifying the issues, but expects to refile its notification “in a timely manner” with the commission.

SPR does not provide an expected closure date for the deal, which previously was expected to close by the end of the year.