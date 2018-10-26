Microsoft will keep working on military projects despite protests

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) plans to continue work on U.S. military projects despite employee protests, according to a blog post from President and CLO Brad Smith.

Key quote: “We believe that the debate about the role of the tech sector and the military in this country has sometimes missed two fundamental points. First, we believe that the people who defend our country need and deserve our support. And second, to withdraw from this market is to reduce our opportunity to engage in the public debate about how new technologies can best be used in a responsible way. We are not going to withdraw from the future. In the most positive way possible, we are going to work to help shape it.”

Smith acknowledges concerns about government use of AI and says Microsoft wants to engage in public dialog on the subject. He also says workers who feel uncomfortable working on a project can transfer to another one.

Anonymous Microsoft workers protested the company’s bid on the $10B, winner-take-all Pentagon cloud contract. Google dropped out of that race after its employees objected.

Microsoft workers separately signed a petition against the potential use of Microsoft AI by ICE.

