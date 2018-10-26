Phillips 66 Partners to expand Gray Oaks crude pipeline capacity

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP -0.7% ) says it will expand the capacity of its Gray Oaks crude pipeline, now under construction, to 900K bbl/day, supported by strong demand to move Permian crude to the Gulf Coast.

PSXP says its September open season on the Eagle Ford segment of the pipeline ensured enough firm shipping commitments to expand capacity by 100K bbl/day from 800K.

PSXP owns a 75% stake in Gray Oak, which is anticipated to be in service by year-end 2019; third parties have options to acquire an interest in the pipeline that could reduce its ownership to 42.25%.

Earlier: Phillips 66 Partners beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Oct. 26)