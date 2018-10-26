Take-Two escapes downdraft on 'Red Dead' launch day

Shares in Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) are flat in today's market downdraft, but dodging wider technology carnage: It's finally launch day for Red Dead Redemption 2, the company's much-delayed high-stakes flagship release.

The stock took a hit in May 2017 after the company said it would delay the game from an original fall 2017 release plan to spring 2018.

Then it fell again in February after another delay put the release to today.

Reviews for the Western-themed shooter are strong so far. It's earned a 97 on Metacritic -- near-universal acclaim -- and the positivity points to upside both for sales and engagement, according to Jefferies.

Baird believes the game will slot in No. 2 in sales, just behind Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Overall consensus for sales figures for the quarter are settling around 20M units.