FERC approves wider startup of Enbridge's NEXUS gas pipeline

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approves part of Enbridge’s (NYSE:ENB) request to place into service more of the NEXUS natural gas pipeline from Ohio to Michigan.

The FERC says approved ENB’s request to put the Clyde compressor station in Sandusky County, Ohio, into service, but not the Wadsworth compressor in Medina County, Ohio; it will reconsider the company's request to place that facility into service once NEXUS demonstrates restoration progress at Wadsworth.

Once the 255-mile project is fully in service, it will be able to carry as much as 1.5B cf/day of gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale fields to the U.S. Midwest, Gulf Coast and Ontario; NEXUS is a partnership between ENB and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Separately, ENB says it placed part of its Texas Eastern Appalachian Lease gas pipeline project into service earlier in October.