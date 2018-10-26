Aduro says preclinical data support BION-1301 in autoimmune kidney disorder

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) announces preclinical data that it says supports the potential efficacy of BION-1301 in IgA nephropathy (IgAN), a progressive autoimmune kidney disease. The company says the results showed that BION-1301 binds to a specifically defined epitope on a protein called APRIL which leads to the suppression of IgA, an antibody that plays a key role in immunity. The data were presented at Kidney Week in San Diego.

BION-1301 is an APRIL-targeting humanized monoclonal antibody that has shown the potential to halt tumor growth and overcome drug resistance. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma.