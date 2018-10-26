New York Community Bancorp rating cut to junk by S&P

New York Community Bancorp's (NYSE:NYCB) long-term issuer ratings were cut to BB+, one notch below investment-grade, from BBB- by Standard & Poor's Global Ratings.

Ratings outlook is stable.

Follows news that NYCB plans to buy back up to $300M of shares funded by a like amount of subordinated debt.

"We view the move to reduce its capital cushion as financially aggressive because we expect the company to face more earnings pressure from rising interest rates and its liability-sensitive balance sheet," S&P said in its release.

Issuer credit rating on New York Community Bank, its main bank subsidiary, cut to BBB-/A-3 from BBB/A-2; outlook stable.

Previously: New York Community Bancorp plans $300M stock buyback (Oct. 24)