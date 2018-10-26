Cheniere seeks FERC approval to start on Oklahoma's Midship gas pipeline

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for permission to start work on its Midship natural gas pipeline in Oklahoma.

At least two production companies, Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), have asked FERC to approve Midship because current gas infrastructure cannot accommodate anticipated demand from Oklahoma's SCOOP and STACK plays.

Midship is designed to deliver 1.44B cf/day of gas from the Anadarko basin to existing pipelines near Bennington, Okla., for transport to Gulf Coast and southeastern U.S. markets.