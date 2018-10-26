S&P revises Italy outlook to negative from stable, affirms credit rating

Italy's sovereign credit ratings were affirmed by S&P Global Ratings, while the credit-rating company changed its outlook to negative from stable.

"In our view, the Italian government's economic and fiscal policy settings are weighing on the country's economic growth prospects, a critical driver of government debt-to-GDP trajectory," S&P said in the statement.

Italy's rating, at BBB/A-2, is two notches above investment grade.

Italy's 10-year Government Bond price rose today, pushing yield down 6 basis points to 3.429%.

