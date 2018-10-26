Glu Mobile jumps on volume for second day

Heavy volume poured through shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) for the second straight day, pushing shares to an 8.4% gain (especially notable on a Nasdaq that fell 2.1% .)

Nearly 9.12M shares moved today vs. average volume of just under 2.4M.

The stock had closed up 14.4% yesterday on no notable news; subscription-based Stansberry Research has praised the stock as a potential 10-bagger in a presentation Wednesday night.

Meanwhile Stifel reiterated its Buy in a note yesterday, pointing to strength from Glu's Design Home and Tap Sports Baseball; the firm's ticked-up $7.25 target sees 4.2% further upside after today's gains. And options trading on Jan. $6 calls looked strong, Bloomberg notes, with 80% trading on the bid side.

Shares are up another 1.2% after hours.

