Stocks wrap up wild week with more losses, weighed by tech worries

Stocks tumbled again in another volatile session that capped a wild week marked by sharp intraday declines and rebounds.

The S&P 500 briefly slid into correction territory before taking a sharp upward turn late in the morning, but the rebound fizzled and stocks eventually rolled over again.

The S&P and Dow again turned negative for the year with today's declines and narrowly avoided their worst week since March, while the Nasdaq did suffer its largest one-week fall since late March.

For the week, the S&P slumped 3.9%, the Nasdaq tumbled 3.8% and the Dow slipped 3%.

Disappointing earnings reports from Amazon (-7.8%) and Alphabet (-2.2%) weighed heavily on the consumer discretionary (-3.6%), communication services (-2.4%) and information technology (-1.9%) sectors, and then filtered through to other growth stocks.

The other FAANG stocks - Facebook (-3.7%), Apple (-1.6%) and Netflix (-4.2%) - also retreated from strong gains in yesterday's trade.

U.S. Treasury prices rose as weakness in equities drove some safe-haven positioning; the two-year yield fell 5 bps to 2.81% and the 10-year yield shed 6 bps to 3.08%.

U.S. December WTI crude oil settled +0.4% at $67.59/bbl but posted a third straight weekly loss.