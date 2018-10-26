Delaware sets public hearing on China Oceanwide-Genworth deal

Delaware's Dept. of Insurance schedules a public hearing for Nov. 28, 2018 on the proposed acquisition of Delaware-domiciled Genworth Life Insurance by China Oceanwide Holdings entities in connection with the merger of Oceanwide and Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW).

In addition to approval by the state of Delaware, the closing of the transaction remains subject to other conditions, including the receipt of other required regulatory approvals in the U.S., China, and other international jurisdictions.

The companies continue to target closing the transaction in Q4 2018.

Previously: More Genworth Financial Q2: Update on transaction with Oceanwide (July 31)