JPMorgan says mid-cycle stress test ratios exceed regulatory thresholds

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) issues the results of its company-run 2018 mid-cycle stress test using a severely adverse scenario. All measures exceeded the regulatory minimum.

Under the stressed scenario, its minimum common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 8.0% calculated exceeds the regulatory minimum of 4.5%.

The minimum Tier 1 risk based capital ratio calculated came to 9.5%, more than the regulatory minimum of 6.0%.

The minimum Tier 1 leverage ratio calculated of 5.1% exceeded the regulatory minimum of 3.0%.

