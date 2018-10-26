YPF plans big spending to boost oil and gas output

YPF plans to invest $4B-$5B per year through 2022 to significantly boost oil and gas production, CEO Daniel Gonzalez tells Reuters.

Argentina's state-controlled oil company expects to increase production by 5%-7% per year, with the largest increase in the Vaca Muerta formation, where YPF intends to invest $3.6B on infrastructure over the next five years, Gonzalez says, adding that the company hopes to speed up shale oil and gas extraction, with 1,700 wells drilled by 2023.

The company also plans to begin exporting gas to Chile and investing in offshore exploration in the Argentina’s Gulf of San Jorge on the southern Atlantic coast.

Gonzalez says YPF's plans will allow for a doubling of dividends every year over the next three years.