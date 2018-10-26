Verizon best Dow stock when market is in correction, analysis says

These five stocks perform the best among Dow members when the broader market is falling in a rapid correction, according to one analysis: Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Visa (NYSE:V) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

None of the five stocks averaged gains, but all outperformed significantly, led by VZ.

CNBC used the Kensho analytics tool to find all the times when the Dow index dropped more than 10% in a three-month span over the last 30 years to determine which Dow stocks performed the best during those time periods.

Among common features of the five: All pay hefty dividends and enjoy steady revenues, making them appealing during market downturns.