California steps up fight with Trump over fuel efficiency rules

California ups the ante in its fight with Pres. Trump over vehicle fuel economy standards, joining with 20 other states in filing a 400-page repudiation of the proposal to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The move is in response to the federal government’s August proposal to freeze federal fuel efficiency standards for cars and trucks and end California’s autonomy to implement its own stricter rules.

The Trump administration plan would freeze vehicle mileage targets in 2020 for six years at ~37 miles/gallon and revoke California’s ability to set its own vehicle emissions standards, which 13 other states also follow.

“It is my hope that we can continue to work together and reach one national standard that will get more Americans into newer, cleaner and safer vehicles," says Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, but California officials say there is no point making a counteroffer.

California Air Resources Board Chairwoman Mary Nichols says Congress has long upheld the state's right to set its own limits and that California would prevail in court.

ETFs: CARZ, TAN, KOL, XLE, VDE, ERX, OIH, ERY, DIG, BGR, PBW, FENY, IYE, DUG, FIF, QCLN, RYE, PXJ, CRAK, FXN, DDG, PUW, HECO, NANR, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF