Twitter mishandled bomb suspect threats

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has apologized for failing to act to the threats made by Cesar Sayoc, the man charged Friday with a string of attempted mail bombings that targeted prominent members of the Democratic party.

"We want Twitter to be a place where people feel safe, and we know we have a lot of work to do," the company said in a tweet.

While media companies have been in the spotlight for perceived failure to respond quickly, other abusive and hateful discourse has moved to other platforms.

Robert Bowers, the shooter in Saturday's Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, communicated over Twitter alternative Gab.