Bolsonaro in lead for Brazil's presidency

Brazilians are heading to the polls today for a second round of voting in a presidential election.

Jair Bolsonaro, sometimes called a "Tropical Trump," holds a substantial lead over leftist rival Fernando Haddad, given Brazil's ailing economy, crime and corruption, and never-ending "Car Wash" scandal.

The real currency has strengthened 9.7% against the dollar in last 30 days on the prospects of a Bolsonaro win, while the benchmark Bovespa stock index has climbed 13.5% since mid-September.

