IBM to acquire Red Hat for $190/share in cash

IBM says it will acquire Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) for $190/share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $34B.

Ginni Rometty, IBM CEO: "The acquisition of Red Hat is a game-changer. It changes everything about the cloud market. IBM will become the world's #1 hybrid cloud provider, offering companies the only open cloud solution that will unlock the full value of the cloud for their businesses.

"Most companies today are only 20% along their cloud journey, renting compute power to cut costs. The next 80% is about unlocking real business value and driving growth. This is the next chapter of the cloud. It requires shifting business applications to hybrid cloud, extracting more data and optimizing every part of the business, from supply chains to sales."

IBM says it remains committed to Red Hat's open governance, open source contributions, participation in the open source community and development model, and fostering its widespread developer ecosystem.

Says the acquisition will accelerate IBM's revenue growth, gross margin and free cash flow within 12 months of closing. It also will support a solid and growing dividend. Deal is expected to close in the latter half of 2019.

