Tableau: the 'movement' is just getting started, and Tableau is in at the ground floor

BTIG reiterates its Buy rating and $125/share price target for Tableau (NYSE:DATA), following its 2018 conference.

"Tableau Conference 2018 gave us an annual reminder of the size and scope of the total Tableau community. From seasoned data scientists to non-technical users, from early adopters to recent converts, and from technology partners to system integrators, Tableau’s mission to help people see and understand data truly has far-reaching influence.

"We now see three key focal points for management in the near- to intermediate-term: 1) strengthening the platform’s already competitive data management capabilities, 2) deepening relationships with and expanding the platform to serve IT staffs to win greater mindshare in organizations, and 3) continuing its strong financial momentum by prioritizing the subscription transition as it exits a watershed year (67% of ratable license bookings mix, up from 37% the year prior).

"It’s important to note that, as bullish as the company is on its mission to democratize data and on its total market opportunity, it fully understands that there is a large functional gap to be bridged in analytics as a whole before every knowledge worker uses Tableau. In short, this movement is just getting started, and Tableau is in at the ground floor."