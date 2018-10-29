Tech giants may face billions in new taxes

Inspired by EU proposals to impose a tax based on the revenue of tech companies rather than their profit, South Korea, India, Mexico, Chile and many other countries across Asia and Latin America are contemplating new taxes on foreign tech firms, WSJ reports.

Such taxes, which are separate from corporate income taxes many companies already pay, are broadly known as digital taxes and could add billions of dollars to companies’ tax bills.

