BOJ tweaking bond-buying program?

The Bank of Japan is considering tweaking its bond buying operations to allow the government debt market to better reflect fundamentals, which many participants say has been heavily skewed by central bank buying.

The BOJ currently buys debt in the open market one day after the finance ministry auctions new bonds. It could push back the purchases a few days to allow bonds to circulate in the market longer.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJR, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, DXJH, JPMV, FJP, DXJT, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, DXJC, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, DDJP, BBJP, DJPY, FLJH, FLJP, UJPY