Chinese equities slip 2.2% on growth woes

The Shanghai Composite fell 2.2% overnight on fresh signs of cooling in the world’s second largest economy.

Chinese data over the weekend showed slowing profit growth at industrial firms for the fifth consecutive month in September as sales of raw materials and manufactured goods ebbed.

An escalating trade war with the U.S. has also added to pressure on overall output.

