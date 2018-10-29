Kering launches stock repurchase program

Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) intends to repurchase up to 1.0% of its share capital over a 12-month period.
First tranche covering a maximum volume of 631K shares, corresponding to approximately 0.5% of Kering’s outstanding share capital, may be repurchased. The total consideration of the repurchase program covered by this tranche shall not exceed €300M and the price per share shall not exceed €480, i.e. the maximum price set by the Meeting of Shareholders of April 26, 2018 in its 10th resolution.
The shares acquired under this program will be cancelled.
