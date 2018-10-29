Denbury to acquire Penn Virginia for $1.7B

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) to acquire Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) for ~$1.7B, consisting of 12.4 shares of company's common stock and $25.86 of cash for each share of Penn Virginia common stock.

The overall mix of consideration will be 68% Denbury common stock and 32% cash.

Upon closing of the transaction, Denbury stockholders will own approximately 71% of the combined company, and Penn Virginia shareholders will own approximately 29%.

The combination is immediately accretive to cash flow per share and other key per-share metrics

Denbury intends to finance the transaction with a combination of equity debt and cash on hand.

The transaction is expected to close in 1Q19.