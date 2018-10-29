Pacific Premier Bancorp announces adoption of stock repurchase program

The Board of Directors of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) has authorized to repurchase up to $100M of the Company’s common stock, replaces and supersedes prior stock repurchase program.

Steven R. Gardner, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “We believe that the current market price of Pacific Premier’s common stock does not accurately reflect our franchise value. Our strong capital levels and solid operating results provide us the flexibility to repurchase shares, which we believe is an efficient way to deploy excess capital.”