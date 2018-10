Amid reports that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could open as many as 3,000 of its Go stores by 2021, Sam's Club (NYSE:WMT) has unveiled a location in Dallas that will allow customers to use a new "Sam's Club Now" app to scan and pay for their groceries, plot out their journey and make suggestions.

At 32K square feet, Sam's Club said the new store will be about a quarter of the size of a traditional club, with a focus on produce, meat and alcohol.