Futures begin week with fresh start

U.S. stock index futures are staging a comeback despite lingering concerns over rate hikes, earnings and global growth. Dow +0.2% ; S&P 500 +0.4% ; Nasdaq +0.8% .

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors slogged through another volatile session on Wall Street, which saw the S&P 500 end at its lowest level since early May, flirting with correction territory.

Traders are now eyeing reports from about a quarter of S&P 500 companies, which will release earnings in what will be the last big week for Q3 results.

Oil is down 0.4% at $67.34/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1232/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 3.09%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, PSQ, SPXL, RSP, SPXS, SQQQ, QID, DOG, QLD, DXD, UDOW, SDOW, VFINX, EPS, DDM, QQEW, QQQE, SPLX, SFLA, QQXT, SPUU, SPXE, UDPIX, OTPIX, RYARX, SPXN, SPDN, SPXT, SPXV