Johnson & Johnson loses Zytiga patent dispute, appeal planned

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) reports that a New Jersey district court ruled that all claim asserted under its U.S. Patent No. 8,822,438 are invalid, removing a hurdle for generic competitors to sell their versions of prostate cancer med ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate).

The court also ruled that no commercial launches of generic products may occur prior to October 31. An appeal is next up.

JNJ reaffirms its 2018 guidance of 5.5 - 6.0% sales growth and non-GAAP EPS of $8.13 - 8.18.

Shares are up a fraction premarket.