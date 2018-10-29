Auto stocks rally with China considering sales tax cut

China is considering reducing the sales tax on new cars by 50% as a way to stoke demand, according to Bloomberg.

The development follows a formal request by the China Automobile Dealers Association to push the tax rate to 10% to 5%.

In premarket trading, General Motors and Ford are both up ~4% , while Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 1% higher . BMW and Daimler are ~5% higher Frankfurt trading.

Related automaker stocks: OTC:CQCAF, OTCPK:GWLLF, OTCPK:GWLLY, OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY, OTCPK:BYDDY, OTCPK:BYDDF, KNDI, OTCPK:DNFGY, OTCPK:DNFGF, OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:VWAGY, OTCPK:BMWYY, GM, OTCPK:GNZUF, OTCPK:GNZUY, TSLA, F, OTCPK:NSANY, TM, OTCPK:MZDAY, HMC.