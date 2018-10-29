Dicerna up 23% premarket on RNAi therapeutics deal with Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) ink a global licensing and research collaboration agreement aimed at discovering, developing and commercializing new RNAi therapeutics in cardio-metabolic disease, neurodegeneration and pain. The partnership will leverage Dicerna's GalXC RNAi platform to generate next-generation oligonucleotide therapies.

Under the terms of the deal, Dicerna will receive $100M upfront, up to $350M in milestones per target and tiered mid-single-to-low-double-digit royalties on net sales. Lilly will also make a $100M equity investment in Dicerna. The companies expect to collaborate on more than 10 targets.

Lilly says its 2018 guidance remains unchanged.