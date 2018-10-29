Bloomin' Brands sets profit guidance ahead of estimates

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) slips past estimates with its Q3 report.

U.S. company-owned comparable sales were up 2.9% to top the consensus estimate for a 2.7% rise.

Comparable restaurant sales were up 4.6% at U.S. Outback Steakhouse on a traffic increase of 0.9%.

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin fell 60 bps to 12.4% of sales during the quarter.

The company sees full-year EPS of $1.41 to $1.47 vs. $1.43 consensus. "Our momentum continued in the third quarter, and it is clear that our investments in the customer experience are working," says Bloomin' CEO said Liz Smith.

BLMN +1.22% premarket to $19.05.

