More on Cooper Tire & Rubber's Q3 results

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) reports unit volume increased 0.1% in Q3.

Americas tire sales up 0.5% to $629M , whereas unit volume decreased 0.3%.

International tire sales fell 0.6% to $162M.

International unit volume down 4.1%, driven by a decrease in unit volume in Asia and Europe.

Gross margin rate squeezed 460 bps to 19%.

SG&A expense rate improved 50 bps to 8%.

Operating margin rate declined 410 bps to 11%.

The company's raw material index increased 12.4% Y/Y.

During the quarter, the company repurchases 31,154 shares for ~$1M at an average price of $26.59 per share.

FY2018 Guidance: Effective tax rate: 23% to 26%; Capex: $200M to $220M.

