Northrop announces $1B repurchase agreement

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs to repurchase $1B of common stock.

The company will receive initial deliveries of approximately 3M shares on Oct. 31, representing approximately 80% of the expected share repurchases under the ASR agreement.

The final number of shares to be repurchased will be based on Northrop's volume-weighted average price during the term of the transaction, less a discount, and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2019.