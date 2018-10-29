Loop steps to WDC sidelines on NAND pricing

Loop Capital downgrades Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from Buy to Hold and drops the target from $80 to $42.
Firm expects further NAND pricing declines and notes consensus earnings estimates remain too high after the company’s flash pricing warning last week.
Source: StreetAccount.
WDC closed Friday down 18.2% to $44.19 and has recovered 1.4% to $44.80 premarket.
Previously: Western Digital -7% on Q1 misses, flash pricing warning (Oct. 25)
Previously: Western Digital will reduce CY19 wafer output by up to 15% (Oct. 25)
Previously: Analysts downgrade WDC on flash; Micron and Seagate shares drop (Oct. 26)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox