Loop steps to WDC sidelines on NAND pricing

Loop Capital downgrades Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) from Buy to Hold and drops the target from $80 to $42.

Firm expects further NAND pricing declines and notes consensus earnings estimates remain too high after the company’s flash pricing warning last week.

Source: StreetAccount.

WDC closed Friday down 18.2% to $44.19 and has recovered 1.4% to $44.80 premarket.

Previously: Western Digital -7% on Q1 misses, flash pricing warning (Oct. 25)

Previously: Western Digital will reduce CY19 wafer output by up to 15% (Oct. 25)

Previously: Analysts downgrade WDC on flash; Micron and Seagate shares drop (Oct. 26)